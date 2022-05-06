With Khalistanis having a free run in the UK, the issue would crop up during the Johnson visit

With Haryana arrests, Indian agencies up guard at Kartarpur against Khalistan-ISI elements

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 06: The busting of a Khalistan module in Haryana on Thursday only shows the extent up to how much Pakistan is meddling in the affairs of India. The investigation conducted by the police revealed that the arrested members were taking instructions from a handler in Pakistan at the behest of the ISI.

Four suspected Khalistani terrorists were arrested in Karnal, Haryana. They have been identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder, and Bhupinder who belong to Punjab.

The police recovered a pistol and 21 live cartridges. The police said that the weapons were air dropped using a drone by one Harjinder Singh Rinda, a Khalistani terrorist based in Pakistan.

The suspects were in touch with Rinda, who would send locations to them to deliver explosives and weapons. Our team recovered containers filled with explosives, Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia said.

In the back drop of this the Intelligence Bureau had alerted the Ministry of Home Affairs about the ISI misusing the Kartarpur corridor. Information was gathered wherein it was stated that the agents of the ISI were gathering information from the Indian pilgrims.

In 2019, the then railway minister of Pakistan Sheikh Rashid had said that the Kartarpur Corridor was the brainchild of Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Bajwa and it would hurt India forever.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that the corridor has always been under the radar of the ISI. There are meetings held by their agents and now they are tapping the Indian pilgrims to seek more information.

It may be recalled that members of the proscribed outfit, Sikhs for Justice had reached the corridor and even put up posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Further Pakistan also allowed those campaigning for an independent Punjab to set up an office in Lahore.

The agencies also feel that the ISI and its agents would go all out to whip up passions. This becomes necessary for both the ISI and pro-Khalistan groups as the movement has failed to generate any great mass support. While on one hand, the ISI could build a terror infrastructure, they realise that no movement would take off as desired unless and until there are mass support and sympathy among the people. In this context, all efforts would be made to utilise the pilgrimage to Pakistan, the officer cited above said.

India has been raising concerns about pro-Khalistan elements in Pakistan misusing the Kartarpur corridor project. India handed over a dossier detailing how Sikh pilgrims visiting shrines in Pakistan were being subjected to pro-Khalistan propaganda.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 9:53 [IST]