With focus on Demchok, Hot Springs, India-China to hold WMCC this month

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 21: After the last round of military commander level talks failed, India and China will hold another meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on the border affairs this month.

The WMCC meeting would focus on resolving issue after the last round of military commander level talks held last week hit a deadlock. While the dates are yet to be finalised, the talks would focus on disengagement at Demchok and the Depsang Bulge.

During the military commander level talks, the Chinese refused to move back to the permanent bases at Hot Springs. The Indian Army insisted that both sides move back to the permanent bases to resolve the issues at Hot Springs.

In a separate development, the Army has deployed its K9-Vajra 155mm howitzer in eastern Ladakh as part of series of measures to further boost its combat capabilities.

The army chief General M M Naravane had visited several forward areas in eastern Ladakh and carried out a comprehensive review of India''s operational preparedness during his visit, according to officials.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 last year in eastern Ladakh following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area.

Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in the Gogra area last month.

In February, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in line with an agreement on disengagement.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the sensitive sector.