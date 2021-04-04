Karnataka: Rule on seat capacity in cinemas at 50% applicable from Apr 7

With 93,249 new COVID-19 cases, India records biggest single-day surge in 2021

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 04: India on Sunday recorded 93,249 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far this year, which took the total COVID-19 cases to 1,24,85,509, according to Union health ministry data. This is the biggest daily rise in cases since September 19, when 93,337 fresh infections were recorded.

The death toll climbed to 1,64,623 on Sunday with 513 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 25th day in row, the active cases surged to 6,91,597, accounting for 5.54 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 93.14 per cent, the data stated.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12, comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

53-year-old Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19, says under home quarantine

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 1,16,29,289, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, according to the data.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 24,81,25,908 samples had been tested up to April 3 with 11,66,716 being tested on Saturday.