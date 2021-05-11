Pakistan says Indian variant of COVID-19 not present in country

With 39,305 new Covid-19 cases, Karnataka pushes Maharashtra to 2nd spot in India's Covid tally

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, May 11: Karnataka on Monday recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections in the country pushing Maharashtra at the second spot for the first time since February when the country went under the grip of the second wave.

Maharashtra, which was the worst Covid-affected states, recorded 37,236 on Monday and 549 deaths. The state was reporting over 50,000 cases on most days since April 9.

In its media bulletin, the department said there were 5,71,006 active cases, while 32,188 people were discharged taking the cumulative discharges to 13,83,285.

The decline in cases was reflected in Bengaluru's COVID tally too, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Karnataka.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,747 infections, a decline by about 4,000 cases compared to Sunday.

However, the death toll of 374 on a single day remained alarming. The city has so far reported 9,67,640 infections and 8,431 deaths.

Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Kolar, Raichur, Shivamogga, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir were among the districts with over 500 cases.

The department said 22 deaths each took place in Hassan, 15 each in Bagalkote and Tumakuru, 12 each in Mandya and Haveri, 11 each in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada and nine in Kodagu.

Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 13:56 [IST]