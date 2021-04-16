100 new hospitals to have own oxygen plant under PM-Cares fund: Government

With 2,173,53 new Covid cases, India reports highest-ever single day spike; Total tally at 14.29 million

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 16: India reported 2,17,353 new COVID19 cases and 1,185 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. The country's Covid-19 caseload has now reached to 14,074,564 and the death toll has increased to 173,123.

This is the second straight that that the country is reporting over two lakh cases and the sixth straight day of over 1.5 lakh daily cases.

India is reeling under the severe second wave of the coronavirus with almost all states reporting a sharp increase in the daily caseload.

Maharashtra, the country's worst-hit state, reported 61,695 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 36,39,855, while 349 new fatalities pushed the death count to 59,153.

After Maharashtra's strict lockdown-like restrictions, National Capital Delhi has imposed a 'weekend curfew' that will come into effect from today.