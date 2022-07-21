PM Mod congratulates President-elect Draupadi Murmu, says 'her record victory augurs well for our democracy'

Wishes pour in for President-elect Draupadi Murmu

New Delhi, July 21: Hours after Draupadi Murmu won the presidential elections by securing over two-thirds of the total electoral college votes, the politician and Chief Minister of various states extended their good wishes for the 15th President of India.

Conceding defeat, Opposition candidate Sinha congratulated Murmu and said that every Indian hopes that as the 15th President she functions as the "custodian of the Constitution" without fear or favour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that Draupadi Murmu will make an "outstanding" President and said India has scripted history with a daughter from a tribal community being elected to the top post.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Murmu on her "impressive" win and asserted that her victory is proof of India democracy's strength.

Union HM Amit Shah congratulates NDA's Murmu on being elected as the President of India; thanks "NDA allies, other political parties & independent representatives for voting in favour," of her. He further added, "I am sure her tenure will make the country more proud."

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India. He was among the first opposition leader to wish Murmu after she crossed the crucial 50 per cent votes mark, even when counting for the presidential poll was on.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu after she emerged victorious in the election. The TMC has supported Yashwant Sinha, the joint candidate of major non-BJP parties, in the election held on July 18.

"I would like to congratulate Hon'ble Presidential-Elect Smt Draupadi Murmu. The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution & be the custodian of our democracy, especially when (the) nation is plagued with so many dissensions (sic)," she tweeted.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her resounding victory in the presidential election.

The Governor, who also hails from Odisha, in a message said, "I congratulate Droupadi Murmu, the first tribal woman who has been elected as the 15th President of India. I have known Murmu for a long time. She is a dedicated leader who worked for the welfare of tribal people."

Jana Sena president and actor K Pawan Kalyan also congratulated Murmu.

"Starting her career as a teacher, she rose to become the President of the country. Her political journey is an inspiration and her services to the downtrodden sections of the society are praiseworthy," Kalyan said in a statement.

Murmu emerged victorious in the presidential poll, defeating Opposition's Yashwant Sinha who conceded defeat.

Thursday, July 21, 2022