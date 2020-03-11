Wish him well under Modi-Shah: Congress on Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhopal, Mar 11: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday denied allegations that Jyotiraditya Scindia, was sidelined by the party and wished him well Under Modi-Shah.

"No question he was not at all sidelined. In fact, please ask any Congress Leader from MP particularly from Gwalior Chambal Division and you would come to know nothing moved in this area without his consent in last 16 months. Sad. But I wish him well under Modi-Shah Tutelage," tweeted Digvijaya Singh.

"...He sees a great Future for India under ModiShah Govt when our Banks are collapsing our rupee is plummeting our Economy is in shambles and our Social Fabric is being destroyed. So be it,"Singh tweeted.

"...he should replace Amit Shah or Nirmala Seetharaman and knowing his talent he would certainly do a better job then either of them. May he grow under ModiShah Tutelage. Our best wishes to you Maharaj," the Congress leader tweeted.

Despite massive rebellion, the Madhya Pradesh Congress has put up a brave face saying the party would prove majority in the floor test.

After securing 114 seats, the Congress came to power in 2018. The House has 230 members. However the current strength has been reduced to 228. The Congress had gone on to form the government with the support of 121 MLAs, which included four independents, 2 BSP and 1 SP MLA.

Meanwhile the Congress continued to make efforts to woo Scindia back. However as of now, it appears as though Scindia has not relented.

If the 17 MLAs stick to their decision then the strength of the Congress would come down to 104. In the 228 member House, a party needs 115 seats.

The BJP on the other hand has 107 MLAs. It needs 8 more MLAs to hit the majority mark. If the rebels extend support to the BJP, then the party will have 124 MLAs.