Winter woes in Delhi: 33 trains delayed due to poor visibility

At least 33 trains were delayed, five rescheduled and three cancelled in Delhi on Saturday morning due to fog and operational reasons.

Several parts of Northern India, including Delhi-NCR, experience foggy mornings every year during winters. This severely affects the movement of trains and flight operations.

According to a press release issued by India Meteorological Department, cold wave conditions are likely to prevail at a few places in North India, especially Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan. MP and UP and at isolated pockets in Jammu division. The operations of a number of trains were also affected, with the adverse weather leaving several stranded at railway stations.

On Wednesday, Delhi witnessed a foggy morning with the minimum temperature dipping to 11 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average with at least 30 trains delayed, 4 rescheduled and one train cancelled due to poor visibility.

Earlier this month, the air pollution level peaked in Delhi-NCR breaching the 'severe' level as per the Air Quality Index (AQI). A thick smog had engulfed the city which Delhi government and the NGT to announce several measures to clean national capital's air. The smog was a result of low temperatures, stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab, and pollution due to vehicles.

OneIndia News