Winter woes in Delhi: 25 trains running late due to poor visibility

At least 25 trains are running late, four have been rescheduled and six were cancelled due to foggy conditions and poor visibility in Delhi and surrounding areas on Saturday morning.

Several parts of Northern India, including Delhi-NCR, experience foggy mornings every year during winters. This severely affects the movement of trains and flight operations.

According to Skymet Weather, dry and cold northwesterly winds from the snow-clad Himalayas have been blowing across Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR.

On November 29, around 25 trains were delayed, 12 rescheduled and 1 cancelled in Delhi due to decreased visibility which affected operations.

Last month, the air pollution level peaked in Delhi-NCR breaching the 'severe' level as per the Air Quality Index (AQI). A thick smog had engulfed the city which Delhi government and the NGT to announce several measures to clean national capital's air. The smog was a result of low temperatures, stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab, and pollution due to vehicles. OneIndia News

