Will Vijay dare to attack DMK this time?

India

oi-Prakash KL

The actor has made it a practice to express his anti-establishment views at his film events. Now, people wonder if he would speak against the ruling DMK during 'Varisu' audio launch as the distribution and satellite rights of the movie lie with CM Stalin's family.

Chennai, Dec 22: Tamil cine-goers are prepping up for the audio launch function of Vijay's 'Varisu' which is scheduled to be held at Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Saturday. The audio launch events of Vijay's movies are different as the actor uses the platform to communicate and send messages to his fans. Will he do it this time too?

Targeted AIADMK over corruption

In recent years, Vijay, fondly known as 'Thalapathy', has cultivated the practice of taking on the people in power at his film events. At the audio launch function of 'Sarkar' in 2018, he had taken on the AIADMK over the corruption issue. "If I become the Chief Minister, then I won't just act like one, but will do my job with sincerity," he had said. "If the top league of a State behaves right, then there's no worry for the people. But here, money is demanded even for a birth and death certificate. If the leader himself is wrong, game over..." he added.

That was a strong comment against the then ruling AIADMK. Also, the female villain played by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was modelled on former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa and named 'Komalavalli'. All these had faced a lot of backlash from the ruling dispensation.

Subashri death issue

A year later, he attacked the AIADMK at the audio launch function of 'Bigil'. He had raked up the issue of Subashri's death. The 23-year-old techie lost her life when a truck ran over her after a cut-out of an AIADMK leader fell on her. On the government's inaction towards bringing the main perpetrator to book, he claimed, "The lorry driver has been arrested and the banner maker has been arrested. But, those who must be behind the bars are still roaming free," he said and appealed to fans to take to social media to exert pressure on the officials to act.

Journalist critical of DMK in Tamil Nadu arrested

In the past too, the actor had expressed his anti-establishment views and criticised the wrongdoings of the ruling parties on different occasions. Eventually, AIADMK lost the elections.

Will he do the same with DMK?

Now that another of his film events is scheduled, people are asking: Will Vijay dare to target the ruling DMK this time? Going by history, he should speak against the ruling party. However, it looks unlikely this time as the film is distributed by Red Giant Movies, the company owned by Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin. Further, the satellite rights are with DMK-family owned Sun TV.

Hence, the actor might not muster enough courage to speak out against the ruling dispensation this time. And if at all he takes the risk and attacks the DMK, the actor would undoubtedly prove to his fans that he is a 'real-life hero' who is unbiased in his views and dares to speak up even if it means affecting the prospect of his movie.