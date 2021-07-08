Will take 8 weeks to comply with IT rules: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Twitter not yet complied with new IT rules; Seeks time from Delhi High Court

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 08: Twitter has told the Delhi High Court that it needs 8 weeks to comply with the new Information Technology Rules.

Twitter said it will take another 8 weeks to appoint a resident grievance officer in compliance with the new IT rules. The company is in the process of setting up a liaison office in India, Twitter said while clarifying its stance on the issue in an affidavit filed before the Delhi High Court.

It also said that an interim chief compliance officer had been appointed on July 6, while adding that an interim grievance officer will be appointed by July 11. An interim nodal contact person will be appointed in 2 weeks, Twitter further added.

While Twitter is striving to comply with the 2021 Rules, it reserves the right to challenge the legality, validity and vires of the Rules. Twitter's submissions regarding compliance are filed without prejudice to its right to challenge the Rules, it further added.

Twitter further said that it will be presenting its first compliance report in accordance with the IT Rules latest by July 11.