Will Shilpa Shetty be served summons in Raj Kundra pornography case? Mumbai Police clears the air

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 23: Businessman Raj Kundra has been sent to police custody till July 23 in the creation and publishing of pornographic films case. He was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps on Monday night (July 19, 2021).

According to ETimes, Shilpa Shetty will not be served a summon in the Raj Kundra case as was being speculated.

Mumbai police have said that Shilpa will not be served a summon in the ongoing case. "Shilpa Shetty is one of the directors of Viaan Industries while the police investigation is probing into Kenrin only," police said. Kenrin is a UK-based company and owner of the HotShots app, where the alleged porn content was distributed.

Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 10:14 [IST]