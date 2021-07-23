YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will Shilpa Shetty be served summons in Raj Kundra pornography case? Mumbai Police clears the air

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, July 23: Businessman Raj Kundra has been sent to police custody till July 23 in the creation and publishing of pornographic films case. He was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps on Monday night (July 19, 2021).

    Will Shilpa Shetty be served summons in Raj Kundra pornography case? Mumbai Police clears the air

    According to ETimes, Shilpa Shetty will not be served a summon in the Raj Kundra case as was being speculated.

    Mumbai police have said that Shilpa will not be served a summon in the ongoing case. "Shilpa Shetty is one of the directors of Viaan Industries while the police investigation is probing into Kenrin only," police said. Kenrin is a UK-based company and owner of the HotShots app, where the alleged porn content was distributed.

    More SHILPA SHETTY News  

    Read more about:

    shilpa shetty raj kundra mumbai police

    Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 10:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X