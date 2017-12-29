Will Rajinikanth be able to survive in politics? TN Minister says no as he’s too ‘innocent’

Chennai, Dec 29: Even before Rajinikanth's much-awaited political debut, a minister in Tamil Nadu has predicted the fate of superstar in the arena of politics.

Tamil Nadu milk and dairy products developments minister KT Rajendra Balaji told reporters on Thursday that the veteran actor is too innocent to survive in politics.

"A person who doesn't know how to play the political game would not fit in it," the minister was quoted as saying by Times of India.

When prodded further, Balaji opined that Rajinikanth would have succeeded if he had entered politics around 20 years ago. "It is too late for him now as his fans are members of various political parties. Let's hope someone is able to guide and advise him on this,'' he said.

In fact, the 67-year-old superstar, while meeting his fans in Chennai on Tuesday stated that he will announce his stand on entering politics on December 31. On Tuesday, Rajinikanth started meeting his fans in the capital city for six days.

It has been almost a year, since every now and then, the news of political entry of Thalaiva, as the veteran actor is popularly known among his fans, hits the headlines. Every time the report of the political debut of Rajinikanth is proved to be a rumour.

On Tuesday, Rajinikanth revealed why he is hesitant to join politics. "I am hesitant in entering politics as I am aware of the pitfalls. I am not new to politics, I know its depths. I have been watching politics closely since 1996. If I enter politics I will have to win. For that I will need a strategy," he said.

Many indicate that the 67-year-old veteran is under pressure to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if he ever makes his political debut. The BJP which is struggling hard to make its entry into the choppy political waters of Tamil Nadu is heavily relying on a popular and dynamic figure to join the saffron party.

"Who else could be best than Rajinikanth to be the BJP's mascot in Tamil Nadu?" asked a BJP leader. Moreover, the actor shares a cordial relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The advice doled out by the ruling AIADMK minister to Rajinikanth clearly indicates that the party is wary about the superstar joining politics as he enjoys a cult status in Tamil Nadu.

OneIndia News