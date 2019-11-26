Will prove it says BJP after SC orders floor test in Maharashtra

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Nov 26: The BJP on Tuesday said it respects the Supreme Court's direction calling for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, and expressed confidence that the party will prove its majority.

"We respect the court order. We are ready to prove majority and we will show it," Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil told reporters here.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the floor test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Maharashtra Assembly be conducted on Wednesday.

Hold open ballot floor test in Maharashtra tomorrow orders Supreme Court

It also directed Governor Koshyari to ensure that all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself.