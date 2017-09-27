Will power now admit the truth? asks Chidambaram

After former finance minister Yashwant Sinha's write-up criticizing PM Narendra Modi government over the ailing economy has gone viral on social media, P Chidambaram backed his counterpart's arguments.

Chidambaram picked another two lines from Sinha's piece in which he said the growth rate of 5.7% is actually 3.7% or less.

In fact, Sinha said that the government's statistical changes in calculating GDP have inflated the figures by over 200 basis points, or 2 percentage points, annually. "According to the old method of calculation, the growth rate of 5.7 percent is actually 3.7 percent or less."

Yashwant Sinha speaks Truth to Power. Will Power now admit the Truth that economy is sinking? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 27, 2017

Sinha also wrote that his concerns are 'going to reflects the sentiments of a large number of people in the BJP and elsewhere who are not speaking up out of fear.' Apparently, in his reaction to Sinha's comment, Chidambaram calls it 'TRUTH 2'

TRUTH 2: "Instilling fear in the minds of the people is the name of the new game" says Yashwant Sinha. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 27, 2017

In his third and final tweet, Chidambaram said no matter what Power does, ultimately Truth will prevail.

ETERNAL TRUTH: No matter what Power does, ultimately Truth will prevail. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 27, 2017

OneIndia News