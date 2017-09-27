Will power now admit the truth? asks Chidambaram

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

After former finance minister Yashwant Sinha's write-up criticizing PM Narendra Modi government over the ailing economy has gone viral on social media, P Chidambaram backed his counterpart's arguments.

Chidambaram picked another two lines from Sinha's piece in which he said the growth rate of 5.7% is actually 3.7% or less.

Will power now admit the truth? asks Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. PTI file photo

In fact, Sinha said that the government's statistical changes in calculating GDP have inflated the figures by over 200 basis points, or 2 percentage points, annually. "According to the old method of calculation, the growth rate of 5.7 percent is actually 3.7 percent or less."

Sinha also wrote that his concerns are 'going to reflects the sentiments of a large number of people in the BJP and elsewhere who are not speaking up out of fear.' Apparently, in his reaction to Sinha's comment, Chidambaram calls it 'TRUTH 2'

In his third and final tweet, Chidambaram said no matter what Power does, ultimately Truth will prevail.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

chidambaram, yashwant sinha, arun jaitley

Story first published: Wednesday, September 27, 2017, 13:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 27, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...