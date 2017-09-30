Will Modi address the nation on ‘economic crisis’ in a press conference?

New Delhi, Sep 30: Since the time senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha in a hard-hitting article, published in The Indian Express, lashed out at "superman" finance minister Arun Jaitley for making a "mess" of the Indian economy which is headed for a "hard landing" as sector after sector is slipping into distress, many in the saffron party have sided with the former FM for speaking the truth.

One of the voices openly supporting the former FM and his views on the current "economic crisis" is actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha. Now, the BJP MP wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation on the issues raised by the former FM in a press conference.

The actor-turned-politician on Friday asked Modi to do a "real press conference", saying it is high time he faces the public. "It's high time and right time that the honourable Prime Minister and head of this democracy comes forward and faces the public, the press for question and answers in a real press conference."

"Hope, wish and pray that our PM will at least once in a while also show that he takes care of the middle class, traders, small businesses all across the country, especially in Gujarat in the wake (sic) of the coming assembly elections," he tweeted.

The actor-politician, who has often been at odds with the BJP, also claimed that the observations of former finance minister Sinha have been "rapidly gaining strength".

The issue should not be allowed to be turned into a matter between the government and (Yashwant) Sinha or Jaitley and (Yashwant) Sinha, the film actor-turned-politician said as he asked Modi to address the media.

It has been a while since PM Modi has addressed a press meeting. Modi's relationship with the media is considered to be "unfriendly" as he had earlier criticised "liberal" media for being "biased" towards him.

In fact, every month, Modi addresses the nation in his radio broadcast, Mann ki Baat, where he talks about various issues. However, his radio programme has been criticised for being "one-way traffic" as he never takes any question from anyone.

OneIndia News