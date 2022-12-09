Will make Kanpur Manchester of Uttar Pradesh once again: CM Yogi Adityanath

oi-Prakash KL

Speaking at an event, UP CM said that Kanpur grabbed eyeballs for all the wrong reasons and became the epicentre of anarchy after 1980s.

Kanpur, Dec 09: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that his government will make Kanpur the Manchester of his state again. He was speaking at the event where he laid the foundation stone for Kanpur development projects.

"Once upon a time, Kanpur used to be known as the Manchester of UP. But between 1970 and 1980, Kanpur grabbed eyeballs for all the wrong reasons and became the epicentre of anarchy," a news agency quoted the UP CM as saying. He noted that Kanpur used to be polluted once but under the current BJP government, things have changed for the better.

He also claimed that the city got a dedicated Metro railway service under the BJP government. It is also the centre for one of the country's defence corridors, the CM said, adding, "We will make Kanpur the Manchester of UP once again."

On November 6, the Kanpur district administration, in association with civil society representatives, organised a half marathon. The purpose of the 10-km marathon was to connect and create awareness among the common people about keeping Kanpur healthy and Ganga clean. It saw participation by a large number of people. The half marathon kicked off from the Sarasaiah Ghat in Kanpur and culminated at the Company Bagh intersection.

A few days ago, Melinda Gates, co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), hailed the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath for its works in the areas of health security, financial inclusion, nutrition, education, women empowerment. She met him at his official residence to discuss on enhancing technical cooperation in the fields of health, nutrition and agriculture.

"Had a wonderful meeting with co-chair and trustee of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, at my official residence in Lucknow today. We had a fruitful discussion regarding better technical cooperation in the field of health, nutrition, social security and agriculture in UP," Yogi tweeted after the meeting.

During the meeting, Gates hailed the work done by Uttar Pradesh in recent years highlighting the Covid management and encephalitis control despite a dense population. "Amidst the challenges of Covid, the way, the state leadership tackled the issue of dense population and various social challenges is highly commendable," the news agency quoted her saying.

Story first published: Friday, December 9, 2022, 18:22 [IST]