Will Maharashtra lift Covid curbs after Diwali? Uddhav Thackeray's meet with covid-19 task force today

Mumbai, Oct 18: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with the Covid-19 task force on Monday to discuss the easing of restrictions in the state.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with the health department and the task force will take a decision on relaxing COVID-19 restrictions in the state after Diwali.

"After Diwali, on the basis of Covid positive cases in the state, CM Uddhav Thackeray along with health department and the task force will take the decision to provide more relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions." ANI quoted Rajesh Tope.

Maharashtra reported 1,715 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the state's infection tally to 65,91,697, while 29 deaths pushed the toll to 1,39,789, the health department said. A total of 2,680 patients recuperated during the day, which took the recovery count to 64,19,678, it said.

The state's recovery rate is 97.39 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. With 1,10,465 tests being conducted on Sunday, the overall test figure of the state rose to 6,10,20,463.

There are 28,631 active cases in Maharashtra at present. Mumbai did not report any death due to the virus during the day, but recorded 366 new cases.

There were 706 new cases and three deaths in Mumbai division, including one in Raigad district and two in Vasai-Virar, the department said. Nashik division reported 285 new coronavirus cases, including 202 in Ahmednagar district alone.

Pune division had 528 fresh cases, Kolhapur division 116 cases, Aurangabad division 25 cases and Latur division 44 cases, it said. Akola division reported five cases, but Akola and Amravati districts as well as the two cities did not report a single case on Sunday. The division did not report any death.

Nagpur division witnessed six new cases, but not a single death. The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive 65,91,697, death toll 1,39,789, recoveries 64,19,678, active cases 28,631, total tests 6,10,20,463.

Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 11:05 [IST]