Will kill those who speak against Ram Rahim warns Qurbani League

In a bid to stop people from speaking against Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the Dera Sacha Sauda's Qurbani League has issued a threat letter. It warns journalists, Haryana police and former followers from speaking against Ram Rahim.

As per media reports, the letter has mentioned names of some media channels while coming out in defence of their chief, who is currently serving his 20-year jail sentence in a 2002 rape case.

The letter has also accused the ruling BJP government and the Haryana government of cheating Dera Sacha Sauda. It also stated, "at least 200 children of Dera, who are ready to commit suicide, will take revenge from people who stood against Gurmeet Ram Rahim".

The letter was sent to several media offices in Chandigarh through a registered post.

OneIndia News