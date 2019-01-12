  • search
    'Will kidnap your daughter': Kejriwal receives threat mail

    By Pti
    New Delhi, Jan 12: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office has received an anonymous email that threatened to kidnap his daughter, sources said Saturday.

    They said the Chief Minister's Office received an anonymous mail on January 9 following which the mail was forwarded to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

    Arvind kejriwal

    A Protective Service Officer has been deployed for Kejriwal's daughter by North district Police.

    A Delhi Police official confirmed that an email was received and said it has been handed over to the Cyber Cell of the Special Cell, which is analysing it and trying to ascertain the IP address from which the email originated.

    A government official said, "Delhi government had forwarded the threat email to Delhi Police Commissioner three days ago."

    new delhi arvind kejriwal

