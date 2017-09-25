Will ‘god’ solve Naga political problem? NSCN-IM prays hard

Since several decades, Naga groups from the state of Nagaland are fighting a long-drawn "freedom struggle" for an "independent Nagalim" (an independent country for the Naga people).

Currently, Naga rebel group--the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) (NSCN-IM)--is in talk with the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to find a solution to their age-old problem.

Since the talk between the Centre and the NSCN-IM seems to have reached a stalemate, the Naga rebel group sought "divine intervention" for an early solution to the political crisis on Sunday.

The "invocation" for a political solution to the Naga issue was a part of the day one of a month-long special prayer meet at Camp Hebron (the designated headquarter from which the NSCN-IM conducts its official works). The camp of the NSCN-IM is located near Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland.

"The final touch of the divine is all we need at this point of time, the touch of Almighty God for an early, honourable and acceptable solution to Indo-Naga political issue. Understanding the difficulties and the importance of the Indo-Naga political dialogue is wisdom. If we fail today, maybe we may never succeed in a thousand years also. The opportunity that is in our hands is ample. Nothing like this one may come for a second time, I guess. Therefore, your constructive involvement and positive participation in the cause are vital," Reverend Seksim Kasar, general secretary of Council of Naga Churches (CNC), an NSCN-backed umbrella organisation of churches in Nagaland, said in a statement.

During the special prayers, the members of the NSCN-IM also sought blessings from the almighty for its chief negotiator Thuingaleng Muivah, Centre's interlocutor RN Ravi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet and NSCN authorities, among others.

Based on the framework agreement signed between the outfit and Delhi in August 2015, talks are underway between the NSCN-IM and the Centre to work out details for a permanent solution to the Naga political issue.

Reports indicate that the month-long special prayer has been organised to take other Naga groups into confidence and defeat the "misinformation being spread by a section".

"Avoiding listening to destructive elements is half wisdom. Complete rejection of their misrepresentation and conscious participation in a noble cause is full wisdom. Political dialogue is essential because it decides our future. It's not a fun game. Seriously, it is a matter of life or death," the statement said.

The special meeting is likely to see participation of intellectuals, members of civil society groups and Naga groups. The meeting will end on October 24.

OneIndia News