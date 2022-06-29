Eknath Shinde, rebel Sena MLAs likely to fly to Goa from Guwahati at 1 pm today

Will go to Mumbai tomorrow for floor test: Shinde

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jun 29: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be in Mumbai tomorrow to participate in the floor test in the assembly.

The revolt in the Shiv Sena, which heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, has pushed the three-party ruling coalition, which also consists of the NCP and the Congress, into a deep crisis. In a relief to rebel Shiv Sena lawmakers, the Supreme Court on Monday kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly till July 11 and sought responses to pleas by rebel MLAs questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

The current political crisis is triggered after MLA Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs before shifting to Guwahati. He has claimed to have 40 MLAs with him, thus achieving the two-thirds majority in the Shiv Sena.

Know all about Eknath Shinde

In the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the mid-way mark is 144. However, the current strength is 287 following the demise of one Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke of Mumbai.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 10:16 [IST]