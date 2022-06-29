YouTube
    Will go to Mumbai tomorrow for floor test: Shinde

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 29: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be in Mumbai tomorrow to participate in the floor test in the assembly.

    Will go to Mumbai tomorrow for floor test: Shinde

    The revolt in the Shiv Sena, which heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, has pushed the three-party ruling coalition, which also consists of the NCP and the Congress, into a deep crisis. In a relief to rebel Shiv Sena lawmakers, the Supreme Court on Monday kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly till July 11 and sought responses to pleas by rebel MLAs questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

    The current political crisis is triggered after MLA Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs before shifting to Guwahati. He has claimed to have 40 MLAs with him, thus achieving the two-thirds majority in the Shiv Sena.

    In the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the mid-way mark is 144. However, the current strength is 287 following the demise of one Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke of Mumbai.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 10:16 [IST]
    X