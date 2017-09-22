Will give compensation to kin of dera followers killed in violence if court directs: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the Dera violence matter is sub judice and that the court will decide if any compensation has to be given for those killed in police firing during after conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

Khatar further said,''Will give compensation if court says so, whatever it directs.''

Khattar comments came after state Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Thursday had demanded compensation for families of those killed in police firing to quell the violence that broke out at Panchkula after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmit Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case on August 25.

Followers of Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim were allegedly involved in arson and damaging government property on August 25 in Panchkula and Sirsa and 41 persons died in the violence.

OneIndia News