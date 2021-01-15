Muslims who do not believe in COVID-19 vaccines, should go to Pakistan: Uttar Pradesh MLA sparks row

Will contest UP, Uttarakhand polls alone: BSP chief Mayawati announces on her birthday

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 15: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday said that her party will contest the upcoming state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on its own. She said just like 2007, the BSP will form a government in Uttar Pradesh on its own in 2022.

"I have never compromised with principles for the sake of getting power. All BSP workers must unitedly start preparing for these elections," Mayawati said.

She also promised "free Covid-19 vaccines for all" if the BSP is voted to power in Uttar Pradesh. On the ongoing farmers' protest, she said the central government must accept demands of the farmers and repeal the new farm laws.

On Thursday, the BSP chief had asked her party workers to celebrate her birthday with simplicity by extending help to the poor and downtrodden. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's birthday on January 15 is observed as 'Jankalyankari Day' by the BSP.

In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP supremo on Thursday said, "As is known that tomorrow January 15 is my 65th birthday, which the people of the party should celebrate with complete simplicity, following all Covid-19 protocol by helping the poor and helpless people hit by the pandemic as 'Jankalyankari Day."

She also said that the 16th volume of her book "A Travelogue of My Struggle Ridden Life and BSP Movement" both in Hindi and English will be released on the occasion.