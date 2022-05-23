Will China invade Taiwan? New audio clip suggests so

With US warship mock targets in Xinjiang, China sends another message to Taiwan

New Delhi, May 23: China may be contemplating an attack on Taiwan, an audio clop released by a human rights activist has revealed.

In the 57 minute clip, China's top war general can be heard discussing a war in Taiwan. The clip suggests that there would be cyber attacks in Taiwan and also the use of weapons present in space.

The entire should be concerned, activist Jennifer Zeng who was born in China claimed.

It is said that the meeting took place on May 14. It was also claimed that the the audio was leaked by a senior official of the China Communist Party to expose President Xi Jinping's intentions.

Discussions on the planning and deployment of the Army can also be heard.

