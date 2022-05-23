YouTube
    Will China invade Taiwan? New audio clip suggests so

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 23: China may be contemplating an attack on Taiwan, an audio clop released by a human rights activist has revealed.

    Will China invade Taiwan? New audio clip suggests so
    Representational Image

    In the 57 minute clip, China's top war general can be heard discussing a war in Taiwan. The clip suggests that there would be cyber attacks in Taiwan and also the use of weapons present in space.

    Full vid of explosive leak of PLA's #War Mobilization Meeting 4 generals executed, many arrested after this file was exposed. This is said to be the biggest proactive rebellion from inside the #CCP's army!

    The entire should be concerned, activist Jennifer Zeng who was born in China claimed.

    It is said that the meeting took place on May 14. It was also claimed that the the audio was leaked by a senior official of the China Communist Party to expose President Xi Jinping's intentions.

    Discussions on the planning and deployment of the Army can also be heard.

    Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 14:13 [IST]
