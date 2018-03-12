Will BJP-TDP spat play out on Telugu voters in Karnataka?

Will the BJP-TDP in Andhra Pradesh play out in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018? There is a sizeable chunk of Telugu voters in places such as Bellary, Kolar, Kalaburgi and Bidar and the BJP would not want the spat to impact the voting pattern.

It has been made to look as though the BJP is responsible for AP's problems. There is a nativity factor and many have very strong ties back home. The BJP feels that if it does not address this concern, it could impact the voting pattern.

The party would be sending its leaders from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to Karnataka over the days to come. The leaders would visit the places where the Telugu voters are high in number and convince them not to vote against the party.

The leaders would also make the voters understand what the problem in AP is and more importantly convince them that the BJP is not behind the problem. BJP leaders say that for now, they do not see any major damage. However, this would be a pre-emptive move to ensure that these votes do not fall out of the BJP's kitty.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

