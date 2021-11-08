Will be taken up at highest level: India on unprovoked killing of fisherman by Pakistan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 08: India said that it has taken note of the incident involving a fisherman being shot by the Pakistan's Maritime Security Agency. A man on the Indian fishing boat was shot dead by Pakistan forces on Saturday and India has maintained that it was an unprovoked incident.

This issue would be taken up diplomatically and the matter is currently under investigation said an official to OneIndia. While one fisherman was killed, a second as injured and is being treated at a hospital in Okha, Gujarat.

The fisherman who was killed was from Maharashtra. He was on the fishing boat Jalpari and has been identified as Sridhar Ramesh Chamre.

This was completely uncalled for and we will take it up at the highest level said an official who did want to be identified. He further added that they are waiting for the report and once that comes, it would be taken up at the diplomatic level.

In February, Pakistan had acknowledged that 270 fishermen and 49 civilian prisoner who are Indians are in their jails. The Indian government had informed the Rajya Sabha that there are 77 Pakistan fishermen and 263 Pakistan civilians who are in Indian custody.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 8, 2021, 8:50 [IST]