YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will always be with you to fight injustice: Rahul Gandhi to media

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 19: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday pledged his support to journalists whenever there is any injustice or violence against them. He talked about media freedom in a tweet where he shared reports about attacks on journalists in the country.

    Rahul Gandhi

    "Sad! Many media colleagues only show the face of only one person, suppress the voice of the opposition and do not allow it to reach to the public. Did that person ever raise a voice for you?" Gandhi said.

    The Congress leader has been accusing the media of siding with the prime minister and the ruling BJP and of not giving space to the voice of the opposition.

    "Do whatever you feel is right, but if there will be injustice or violence against you, then I will always be with you in future, as I have been in the past," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag "#PressFreedom".

    More RAHUL GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X