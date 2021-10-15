Why World Students' Day is celebrated on APJ Kalam's birth anniversary?

The best quotes from A P J Abdul Kalam that you should not miss

New Delhi, Oct 15: Today is the 90th birth anniversary of Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam a.k.a APJ Abdul Kalam, one of the most beloved presidents of India who was born on October 15, 1931.

October 15 is celebrated as World Students Day every year across the globe. The day is marked to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. It was first celebrated in 2010 in United Nations on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday when he was 79 years old. Today we honour India's most loved President.

World Students Day is celebrated to honour the most loved President of India who was a scientist, a teacher, an author among many other roles that he played. Dr Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, and studied physics and aerospace engineering. He spent the next four decades as a scientist and science administrator, mainly at the DRDO and ISRO.He was also called the 'Missile Man of India' for spearheading the development of the most significant Indian missiles and the country's civilian space programmes.

Dr Kalam's favourite job was teaching and that is how he wanted the world to remember him. His death also happened while doing what he loves the most. Dr. Kalam was delivering a lecture to the students of IIM Shillong when he fell down the stage suffering a stroke and passed away on July 27, 2015.

The theme of World Students Day 2020 is "Learning for people, planet, prosperity and peace", which aims to reaffirm the role of education as a fundamental right of every person across the world.

Dr Kalam was also awarded India's highest civilian honour or the Bharat Ratna. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan for his work as the scientific advisor to the government of India.

