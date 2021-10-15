YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why World Students' Day is celebrated on APJ Kalam's birth anniversary?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 15: Today is the 90th birth anniversary of Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam a.k.a APJ Abdul Kalam, one of the most beloved presidents of India who was born on October 15, 1931.

    October 15 is celebrated as World Students Day every year across the globe. The day is marked to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. It was first celebrated in 2010 in United Nations on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday when he was 79 years old. Today we honour India's most loved President.

    Why World Students Day is celebrated on APJ Kalams birth anniversary?

    World Students Day is celebrated to honour the most loved President of India who was a scientist, a teacher, an author among many other roles that he played. Dr Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, and studied physics and aerospace engineering. He spent the next four decades as a scientist and science administrator, mainly at the DRDO and ISRO.He was also called the 'Missile Man of India' for spearheading the development of the most significant Indian missiles and the country's civilian space programmes.

    Dr Kalam's favourite job was teaching and that is how he wanted the world to remember him. His death also happened while doing what he loves the most. Dr. Kalam was delivering a lecture to the students of IIM Shillong when he fell down the stage suffering a stroke and passed away on July 27, 2015.

    The theme of World Students Day 2020 is "Learning for people, planet, prosperity and peace", which aims to reaffirm the role of education as a fundamental right of every person across the world.

    Dr Kalam was also awarded India's highest civilian honour or the Bharat Ratna. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan for his work as the scientific advisor to the government of India.

    More APJ ABDUL KALAM News  

    Read more about:

    apj abdul kalam students

    Story first published: Friday, October 15, 2021, 9:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X