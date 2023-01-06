Why WB Guv's security was raised to Z+

During UNSC tenure, India had to stand alone but never let go of principles it believed in, says envoy

With local mafia gangs operating directly under political patronage, the law and order situation in the State is worsening day by day. Mamata govt is accused of rampant criminalisation of politics and making the whole society violence infested.

New Delhi, Jan 06: Taking an internal report into consideration which has found the threat perception level of West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose to be considerably high, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has raised his security level to the highest Z+ category.

It is common knowledge now that with the local mafia gangs operating directly under political patronage, the law and order situation in the eastern State is not only very bad but also worsening day by day. The incumbent Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is accused of being in the forefront of not only rampant criminalisation of politics but also making the whole society violence infested.

Governor Bose has now been provided Z+ security in view of such grievous state of lawlessness in the State. Upon the recommendations of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the ground level intelligence gathering agencies, the MHA has beefed up the security of the Governor, who will now be guarded by a troop of highly trained CRPF commandos.

As of now, one of the major factors behind stepping up Bose's security is the fact that he was a member of the Central fact-finding committee that visited West Bengal on a fact-finding mission during the Assembly polls last year to probe the allegation of post-poll violence that had occurred just after declaration of the polling results. Noteworthily, the atmosphere of violence and fear continues to prevail in the State till date.

Any person under the Z+ security is accompanied by 35-40 armed commandos who are well trained and they usually perform their duty on rotational basis. Usually they are capable of handling any kind of combat situations as their training includes the bare hand fighting techniques and besides that these forces are trained martial artists along with the weapons.

Governor Bose is one of the 1977 batch Kerala cadre IAS officers who was appointed as the collector of Kollam district. Bose worked as an Administrator in the National Museum prior to his retirement as a civil servant. He was named as the Governor of West Bengal on 17th November 2022 and took the oath of office on 23rd November 2022 by replacing La. Ganesan Iyer in the presence of Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Srivastava and CM Banerjee.

