Why Twitter is full of one-word tweets today?

New Delhi, Sep 02: Everyone from Sachin Tendulkar to NASA to CNN is following the one-word trend on Twitter which has since Thursday afternoon seen a barrage of one-word tweets from around the world.

Even though what prompted the trend is unclear, the fact is that the one-word tweet is going viral with people and prominent brands joining in, and posting similar tweets.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is the latest to join Twitter's one-word trend with a single-word post: "cricket".

cricket — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2022

CNN, one of the world's premier news channels, tweeted: "breaking news". Users wondered if an intern was behind the tweet.

breaking news — CNN (@CNN) September 1, 2022

NASA also followed suit with their own minimal descriptions.

universe — NASA (@NASA) September 1, 2022

The "one-word tweet" trend has even saw President Joe Biden join in.

democracy — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2022

The trend is said to be started by American train service provider Amtrak's social media team.

Amtrak, a gigantic passenger railroad serving most of United States and Canada posted a tweet on Thursday that just read "trains".

The one-word tweet gathered more than 1.3 lakh likes and likely sparked the trend.