Why Twitter is full of one-word tweets today?
New Delhi, Sep 02: Everyone from Sachin Tendulkar to NASA to CNN is following the one-word trend on Twitter which has since Thursday afternoon seen a barrage of one-word tweets from around the world.
Even though what prompted the trend is unclear, the fact is that the one-word tweet is going viral with people and prominent brands joining in, and posting similar tweets.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is the latest to join Twitter's one-word trend with a single-word post: "cricket".
cricket— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2022
CNN, one of the world's premier news channels, tweeted: "breaking news". Users wondered if an intern was behind the tweet.
breaking news— CNN (@CNN) September 1, 2022
NASA also followed suit with their own minimal descriptions.
universe— NASA (@NASA) September 1, 2022
The "one-word tweet" trend has even saw President Joe Biden join in.
democracy— President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2022
The trend is said to be started by American train service provider Amtrak's social media team.
Amtrak, a gigantic passenger railroad serving most of United States and Canada posted a tweet on Thursday that just read "trains".
The one-word tweet gathered more than 1.3 lakh likes and likely sparked the trend.