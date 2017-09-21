Why not deport Rohingyas, if Myanmar ready to accept them, asks Rajnath Singh

Rohingya Crisis: Rajnath asks why Rohingyas can't be deported when possible | Oneindia News

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that Rohingya Muslims living in India have entered illegally.

Addressing a seminar organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Singh asked why some people were objecting to the deportation of Rohingyas when Myanmar was ready to accept them.

"The Rohingyas are not refugees. They have not come here after following proper procedures. No Rohingya has applied for asylum. They are illegal immigrants," he said.

The home minister also said that India would not violate any international law by deporting Rohingyas as it was not a signatory to the UN Refugees Convention 1951.

Singh further added that the process to adopt a refugee status had not been followed by the Rohingyas.

"Principle of non-refoulement applies to those who have taken asylum in India and no Rohingya has applied for asylum in India till today," he said.

The NHRC recently issued a notice to the Centre over its plan to deport Rohingyas, who are residing in various parts of India.

PTI