    Why Mufti thinks Modi’s brashtachar reference to Rajiv Gandhi will help Congress

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 06: People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti on Monday gave a spin to Narendra Modi's Brashtachar No. 1 remark and said just like the controversial Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's, the Prime Minister's personal remarks on Rajiv Gandhi would help the Congress.

    Mehbooba Mufti
    File photo of Mehbooba Mufti

    "A few years ago, Mani Shankar Aiyar's "neech comment" against PM Modi helped BJP consolidate by galvanising public support. Now with the BJP in a state of despair & desperation, PM's fulminations & personal remarks against the Gandhis might inadvertently end up helping Congress," she tweeted.

    Mufti was referring to the 2017 incident, where Aiyar's took jibe at Modi calling him "a neech kism ka aadmi (a vile man) who has no sabhyata (civility)", ended up causing a major embarrassment to the Congress ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

    Many have also said that Aiyar's "chai-wala" comment in 2014 helped the BJP cement a victory in 2014 as the saffron party successfully co-opted the jibe in many of their campaigns.

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 23:37 [IST]
