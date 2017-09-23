Why Mizoram took 30 years to get its second woman minister

Aizawl, Sep 23: At a time when political parties are working to pass the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament to make it mandatory to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies, Mizoram on Friday decided to induct a woman minister in the state cabinet.

The decision to have a woman minister in the state cabinet is historic as Mizoram got its second female minister after a gap of 30 years. Lalawmpuii Chawngthu became the second woman in Mizoram to be inducted in the state's council of ministers after a gap of 30 years.

Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Nirbhay Sharma administered the oath of office to Chawngthu at a function in the Raj Bhavan. Chief Secretary Lalmalsawma told PTI that portfolios of Chawngthu and KS Thanga were likely to be alloted on Monday next. Thanga was administered the oath on Wednesday.

Chawngthu, president of the Mizoram Pradesh Youth Congress Committee, was elected from Hrangturzo seat in central Serchhip district in a bye-election. Thanga and Chawngthu were inducted in the council of ministers following the resignation of Labour Minister Lalrinmawia Ralte and Fisheries Minister Buddha Dhan Chakma.

Lalhlimpui Hmar was the first woman minister of state in Mizoram in 1987.

It is this lack of women representatives in Parliament and state legislative assemblies and equally fewer numbers of women ministers in the union and state cabinets which clearly could be corrected to a great extent by the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha at the earliest.

OneIndia News