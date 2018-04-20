Why is rebel star Ambareesh rebelling?

Rebel star Ambareesh has been given a ticket to contest from Mandya, but is he is not happy. He has been sulking ever since the election process has been set into motion and has several demands before he agrees to file his nomination papers.

The Congress is on the other hand racing against a ticking clock as the last date to file the nominations is April 24. The party has a lot on its plate and would have to resolve two key issues in another four days. While one would be the much debated Badami seat and whether Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah should be contesting from it, the other pertains to Ambareesh.

Several senior leaders in the Congress have tried to patch things up with him. His primary grievance was that he was dropped from the ministry. While that issue has become quite old, Ambareesh has new ones as well.

After his name was announced, he had refused to collect the B-form. He is yet to receive it says a source close to the actor-politician.

During the patch up attempts, the first point he had raised was with regard to the candidature of Cheluvarayaswamy who joined the Congress after quitting the JD(S). Ambareesh is upset that he was not consulted. He was also not consulted when Cheluvarayaswamy was given a ticket from Nagamangala in Mandya district.

A meeting that Ambareesh had with senior leader K J George too did not yield any results. Mandya has 7 constituencies and Ambareesh can play a crucial role in at least 3. The Congress is in a battle with the JD(S) in this constituency and would not want to lose out due to rebellion.

The question is what does Ambareesh want. He has put forth these conditions before the party leadership. He wants to be in charge of the Congress campaign in Mandya. He wants an assurance that he would be given a cabinet berth if the Congress comes to power. He also wants the post of district-in-charge minister if the party is voted into power.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day