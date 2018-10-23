Why is India’s most wanted man a naxalite and not a jihadi

New Delhi, Oct 23: One would have thought that a jihadi would figure in the list of most wanted persons in India. However in the most wanted list prepared by the National Investigation Agency, it is not a jihadi but a dreaded naxal who figures top on the list.

The man is Mupalla Lakshman Rao alias Ganapathy. When it comes to the reward offered by the NIA, his name is right on top at Rs 15 lakh. His name is followed by Balmuri Narayan Rao, Nambala Keshav Rao- all naxals. The other names on the list are that of Riyaz, Iqbal Bhatkal, Amir Reza Khan, Mohsin Chaudhary, all absconding Indian Mujahideen operatives.

The likes of Hafiz Saeed, Syed Salahuddin and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi too are in the list of most wanted. However no bounty has been announced for these names. On the other hand Dawood Ibrahim, who figures in the most wanted list prepared by the CBI has a bounty of Rs 25 lakh. This bounty was announced by the CBI and the Maharashtra government following the 1993 attacks.

The terror from within:

Intelligence Bureau officials and security analysts have over the years said that the naxalist movement poses the biggest threat to India. The naxals do not only attack our security forces, but also disturb the social fabric of the country.

In addition to this they are linked closely with foreign elements through whom they get a steady supply of arms and funds. Further they rely on their think-tanks in the urban areas to change the narrative against the country. The recent investigations into the Bhima-Koregaon violence showed how naxals in the urban areas had allegedly provoked people and incited violence.

Now coming to Ganapathy, he is without a doubt India's most dangerous. The core body of the Central Committee is headed by Ganapathy. The polit bureau which is the think tank of the organisation is also headed by him. His second in command is Nambala Keshava Rao, who carried a Rs 10 lakh bounty on his head.

Ganapathy's role in the naxalite ranks is a crucial one as he heads the committees which design operational plans, which include attacks on security forces, recruitments and funding through extortions.

The problem is that naxalism is not area specific. The central bureau spans the Dandkaranya Zone, Andhra-Odisha border special zone and the state committees of Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The eastern bureau would comprise zonal committees of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam and Uttar Pradesh. The northern bureau on the other hand comprises Punjab, Uttarakhand whole the southern bureau controls the entire Western Ghats region.

Highest bounty:

While the bounty offered by the NIA stands at Rs 15 lakh, the overall bounty on Ganapathy is at Rs 2.5 crore. This includes the sum offered by the states such as Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. This amount is in fact 10 times that of what has been offered for Dawood Ibrahim.

The governments of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh have offered Rs 1 crore each to anybody providing information regarding Ganapathy. In addition to this the Andhra Pradesh government has announced Rs 25 lakh, the NIA, Rs 15 lakh and the government of Jharkhand, Rs 12 lakh. The sum total stands at Rs 2.52 crore.

Ganapathy according to Intelligence Bureau files is the most dangerous who has the sole intention of overthrowing a democratically elected government.

He has said in interviews that whether it is Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Venkaiah Naidu, Nitin Gadkari or anyother representative of the government, they are saying one thing to befool the people and do the complete opposite. We will have to resolutely confront and defeat this attack by uniting with all sections that would be adversely affected.

Who is Mupalla Lakshman Rao alias Ganapathy

The top naxal leader goes by the following names:

Ganapati, Mupalla Lakshman Rao, LaxmanRao, Ramanna, Shrinivas, Rajanna, Raji Reddy, Radhakrishna, GP, Chandrasekhar, Azith, CS.

He is the son of Gopal Rao, a resident of Vill- Birpur, PS & Mandal - Sarangpur, District- Karim Nagar, Telengana.

There are over 100 cases registered against him in various police stations. He is the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), a banned organisation. The NIA in its summary of allegations says, "the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India, being members of the banned organisation Communist Party of India (Maoist). In furtherance to their conspiracy, they collected explosive substances, prohibited arms and ammunition and a huge amount of money in a concealed manner from different parts of India, including but not limited to Kolkata and Mumbai. He has also criminally conspired against several others around the country to send the above-mentioned items procured for assembling arms and ammunition and such ready-made purchased items to fictitious addresses at Raipur, Chhattisgarh, through different transport companies in Kolkata and Mumbai."