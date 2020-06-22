'Why is China praising PM Modi' during Ladakh standoff, asks Rahul Gandhi

  • search
    New Delhi, June 22: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Ladakh standoff and questioned why was Chinese media praising him.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    "China killed our soldiers. China took our land. Then, why is China praising Mr Modi during this conflict?" asked Gandhi, tagging a news report detailing how Chinese social media welcomed the PM's comments on the border meet at Friday's all-party meet.

    Rahul Gandhi's tweet comes in the reference of coverage of PM Modi's speech in Chinese government-mouthpiece Global Times.

    Earlier, on Sunday, Gandhi had called PM Modi 'Surender Modi'.

    Ladakh standoff: Day after 'Surender Modi’ jibe, Rahul Gandhi's video tribute to Martyr

    Sharing an international daily's article titled 'India's appeasement policy toward China unravels' on Twitter, the Congress leader wrote: "Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi".

    The Congress leader's reaction seemingly comes in response to the Prime Minister's statement in the all-party meeting on Friday wherein he said that ''neither is anyone inside our territory nor have any of our posts been captured'.

    The central government had on Sunday said that attempts are being made in to give mischievous interpretation to remarks of the Prime Minister at the all-party meeting, countering Rahul Gandhi's claim that India "surrendered to the Chinese aggression".

    In a carification, the Central government said that the Prime Minister was clear that India would respond firmly to any attempts to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

    20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15-16. It happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

    Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties.

    Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 19:46 [IST]
