    Why has this satellite caused panic in Poonch

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jammu, Nov 20: A low orbiting satellite was spotted near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, triggering panic among residents, a defence official said.

    An Indian Army soldier stands guard near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector
    An Indian Army soldier stands guard near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector.PTI Photo

    People living in forward areas of Dhargalooon, Lanjiote along the Line of Control (LoC) spotted the object with blinking light, he said.

    The official said it was a low orbiting satellite.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 9:18 [IST]
    X