Why did NIA judge in Mecca Masjid case resign?

Barely a few hours after the NIA judge delivered the verdict in the Mecca Masjid case, he tendered his resignation. The NIA special court judge, Ravinder Reddy tendered his resignation to the Chief Justice of the High Court, Justice Ramesh Ranganathan.

While it is unclear whether the same has been accepted or not there seems to be wide speculation already. There are some sources who indicate that the judge had decided much in advance to tender his resignation, but was waiting to complete the verdict in the Mecca Masjid case.

Another source said that he had applied for 15 days leave which was to begin on Tuesday, April 17. In some quarters it is also being rumoured that the judge may take the political plunge as well.

Also Read | Mecca Masjid blast case: Judge who delivered verdict resigns, cites personal reasons

However sources say that the judge had been pressing for the bifurcation of the Hyderabad High Court and allotment of judges to the two states. He was upset that this had not been done.

It may be recalled that during the agitation for a separate Telangana state, some lawyers and judges had joined the movement. Reddy too was part of the same and was one among the 11 judges who was suspended. Post bifurcation, he had even taken out a procession from Abids to the Raj Bhavan seeking the bifurcation of the High Court.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day