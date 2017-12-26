Why Burhan Wani is a hero for radical Sikh groups

Burhan Wani had become the poster boy for terrorists in Kashmir. Now it appears as though some radical Sikh groups too are trying to use his name.

He has been described as the Hero of Freedom in a magazine.

The magazine called Vangar or Challenge is on sale at an event in Punjab. This article was written a month after he was killed in an encounter with security forces in July 2016. It is being sold 18 months later at the Jor Mela for Rs 30.

There is also a special message on freedom in the 42 page issue from Jagtar Singh Hawara who was convicted in the assassination of Beant Singh. The article on Wani is said to have been written by Gajinder Singh of Dal Khalsa, who is believed to be in Pakistan, and the pro-Khalistani writer Baljeet Singh Khalsa.

The Pakistan's ISI has been nurturing both the Sikh radical groups as well as the terrorists in Kashmir. The ISI had provided shelter to scores of Khalistani militants following a major crack down in Punjab.

Recently there were reports of the ISI and Sikh militants plotting attacks on Hindu leaders in Punjab. The NIA too is probing a case relating to the murder of an RSS worker in Punjab. The NIA found a larger conspiracy and it was revealed that funds were being sent in from Canada, Italy, UK and Pakistan to create communal tension and fan unrest in Punjab.

OneIndia News