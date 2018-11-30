  • search

Why a farm loan waiver and not a temple at Ayodhya matters to farmers

    New Delhi, Nov 30: The farmers from across the country have decided to set the record straight. We need farm loan waiver and not a temple in Ayodhya.

    Why a farm loan waiver and not a temple at Ayodhya matters to farmers
    Representational Image

    Thousands of farmers have converged in the national capital ahead of the two day protest, which includes a march to Parliament.

    Ayodhya nahi, karz maafi chahiye or not Ayodhya, we need loan waiver is one of the most popular slogans at the protest. 

    Meanwhile the protest is gathering momentum, with several organisations coming out in support of the farmers. Students from the Delhi university have reached the ground and were seen helping with the arrangements. 

    The farmers are pressing for various demands that include debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. In addition to this, they are also demanding that a special session of Parliament be convened to discuss issues relating to agrarian distress across the country.

    The farmers under the banner of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee arrived at the national capital from various parts of the country. They marched to Ramlila Maidan from four corners of the city- Anand Vihar, Nizamuddin, Bijwasan Railway Station and Sabzi Mandi.

    "Over 3L farmers have committed suicide in India in last 15 yrs, due to successive govts betraying them. Tomorrow 1 lakh farmers from across the country are marching to Delhi to ask for fair prices & freedom from debt. Let's stand in solidarity with them," advocate Prashant Bhushan said in a tweet.

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 10:07 [IST]
