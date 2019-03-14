Wholesale inflation increases to 2.93 per cent in February

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Mar 14: Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for 'All Commodities' for the month of February, 2019 rose by 0.3 per cent to 119.5 from 119.2 for the previous month.

Annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 2.93 per cent (provisional) for the month of February, 2019 (over February, 2018) as compared to 2.76 per cent (provisional) for the previous month, and 2.74 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year.

Latest price data released on March 14 showed that wholesale vegetable prices grew 6.82 percent in February compared to a fall of (-) 4.21 percent in January and the 15.26 percent in February 2018.

Overall wholesale inflation rate was 2.74 percent in February 2018.

Pulses, the most common source of protein for millions of Indians, have also become costlier in mandis, the data showed, with wholesale inflation in pulses growing 10.88 percent in February, compared to 7.55 percent in January and (-) 24.51 percent in February last year.