New Delhi, Sep 11: In an unexpected move, Vijay Rupani resigned as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on Saturday, just 15 months before the state goes to polls in December 2022.

Tendering resignation, Rupani told reporters that he is grateful to the BJP leadership for giving him an opportunity to serve as CM. He however did not respond to questions about the reasons behind the resignation.

Rupani said that he had worked as CM for five years which is a long time. He added that a change of guard is a natural process in the BJP. I will continue to work under the leadership of the BJP's national president. The people have repeatedly reposed faith in the BJP for the past five years, Rupani also told reporters.

However, a Hindustan Times report said that the resignation is in line with the party's principle of providing all party workers an equal opportunity.

Though the party is tight-lipped, the names of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel is doing rounds for the top post.

Besides, Gujarat BJP president CR Patil and state vice president Gordhan Zadafia have also emerged as top contenders for the post of Gujarat chief minister.

Elections are scheduled in December 2022 to elect 182 members of the Gujarat Assembly.

Rupani (65) first became the chief minister on August 7, 2016, following the resignation of incumbent Anandiben Patel, and continued in the office after the BJP's victory in the 2017 Assembly elections.