Who will be the next Manipur CM? BJP likely to announce name today; MLAs asked to reach office at 2 pm

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Imphal, Mar 20: In Manipur, central BJP leadership is likely to announce the name of the new Chief Minister of BJP led government by this evening.

The party's Observer and Co-observer to Manipur Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju along with BJP (In-Charge) Manipur BL Santosh arrived Imphal this morning.

The contenders of Chief Minister's post in Manipur- Caretaker CM N Biren Singh and MLA Th. Biswajit also arrived at Imphal along with the party leaders. The two CM contenders were called up yesterday by party leaders in New Delhi for the finalization of government formation in Manipur.

BJP got the absolute majority in the recently concluded state assembly polls and the election was fought without any state leader being projected as Chief Ministerial candidate. The senior BJP leader and MLA Th. Biswajit has joined the race for Chief Minister's post leading to a tussle between him and N. Biren Singh.

Meanwhile, the party sources said that a meeting will be held at Party State Head Office this afternoon in which all three leaders who arrived today from Delhi will interact with BJP MLAs and State party leaders. After the meeting, the central leaders are likely to attend a press conference to announce the name of next Chief Minister.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 13:44 [IST]