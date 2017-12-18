Who will be the next CM in Himachal Pradesh? Here's a list of contenders

Here are the leaders who could make it to the post of chief minister in Himachal Pradesh:
JP Nadda
The Union Health Minister is a Rajya Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh, and could be the first choice for the CM's job. Nadda, 57, has extensive knowledge of the hill state. He has been an MLA in 1993, 1998 and 2007 when he was made the forest, environment, and science and technology minister. He was associated with ABVP during his student days in Patna. His father was the Vice-Chancellor of Ranchi University in 1977.
Anurag Thakur
The young leader is the son of Dhumal and a Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur constituency. At 43, he has been elected thrice from his home state. He was also elected as BCCI president last year. He was also party's youth wing president when he was replaced by Poonam Mahajan in 2016.
Anil Sharma
The son of former Congress minister Sukh Ram could also be in the running for the CM's post. Sharma was also a minister in the outgoing Virbhadra Singh government.
Ever since 1963 when Sukh Ram won from the constituency for the first time, Mandi Sadar assembly constituency has remained a citadel of Sukh Ram and his family, except from the period between 1990 and 1992 when BJP candidate Kanhiya Lal won the seat and but the BJP government could run for only two and half years.
Narendra Thakur
He had quit the BJP in 2003 and fought Assembly polls against Dumal in 2009. He also fought Lok Sabha polls from Hamirpur against Anurag Thakur. But he joined the BJP a few days before Assembly polls and has won from Hamirpur constituency.
OneIndia News