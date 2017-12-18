Who will be the next CM in Himachal Pradesh? Here's a list of contenders

Anil Sharma

The son of former Congress minister Sukh Ram could also be in the running for the CM's post. Sharma was also a minister in the outgoing Virbhadra Singh government.

Ever since 1963 when Sukh Ram won from the constituency for the first time, Mandi Sadar assembly constituency has remained a citadel of Sukh Ram and his family, except from the period between 1990 and 1992 when BJP candidate Kanhiya Lal won the seat and but the BJP government could run for only two and half years.