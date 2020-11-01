Congress stands for restoration of status and rights of Jammu and Kashmir: Chidambaram

Who said BJP cannot be defeated?: Chidambaram amid Bihar polls

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 01: Former union minister P Chidambaram on Saturday said that the opposition parties must believe that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can be defeated and the upcoming Bihar polls would hopefully prove the same.

The Congress leader pointed out that BJP's winning percentage had drastically reduced.

"381 State Assembly segments have had Assembly elections (330) or Assembly by-elections (51) held since 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where there were BJP candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidates won 319 out of these 381 assembly segments In the elections or by-elections in these segments since 2019, BJP candidates won only 163 out of 381 segments," Chidambaram said.

"Who said BJP cannot be defeated? Opposition parties must believe that they can defeat the BJP. I hope this will be proved in Bihar," the leader added.

The second phase of the Bihar Assembly election on November 3 across 17 districts is likely to decide electoral fate of JD(U)-led NDA and RJD-led UPA. Of the 94 seats at stake in this phase, the RJD is contesting 56, the BJP 46 and the JD(U) 43.