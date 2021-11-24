WHO predicts further 7 lakh COVID-19 deaths in Europe

Some answers on whether you need a booster dose against COVID-19

New Delhi, Nov 24: The World Health Organisation said that there could be a further 700,000 deaths due to COVID-19 in Europe by march. This would take the toll to above 2.2 million.

WHO said that the total cumulative deaths due to COVID-19 in the 53 countries of the WHO's European region have already surpassed 1.5 million. The daily rate has been doubling from late September to 4,200 a day.

"Cumulative reported deaths are projected to reach over 2.2 million by spring next year, based on current trends," WHO said. It also added that COVID-19 is now the top regional death cause.

High or extreme stress on intensive care units is expected in 49 out of 53 countries by March 1, it added. Netherlands starting transporting COVID-19 patients across the border to Germany starting Tuesday due to mounting pressure on the hospitals.

Austria on the other hand began its fourth lockdown on Monday.

The organisation has said that apart from masks and hand washing, people should get primary vaccines and a booster dose if offered.

"All of us have the opportunity and responsibility to help avert unnecessary tragedy and loss of life, and limit the further disruption to society and businesses over this winter season," WHO's Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge said.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 10:31 [IST]