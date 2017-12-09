Who is your mother, father?,Congress worker asks PM Modi

Amid polling in the first phase of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is campaigning in Lunavada, alleged that a Youth Congress leader raised objectionable questions about his parents.

PM Modi invoked this incident in his election rally, "A youth Congress leader Salman Nizami, campaigning for Congress in Gujarat asked on Twitter - Modi tell me who is your Mother, who is your father? Such language can't even be used for enemies."

Further, PM said, Among the other things he says- he calls for Azad Kashmir. He calls our army rapists. How can the people accept such people like Salman Nizami? He also says there will be an Afzal from every home, " ANI quoted PM Modi as saying. PM Modi did not miss the chance to turn the Congress worker's diatribe into a political attack against the Congress.

He said, "I want to tell all Congress leaders who are abusing me, mocking my poor family, asking who my parents are- this nation is my everything. Every moment of my time is devoted to India and 125 crore Indians."

Nizami had questioned the prime minister's background, saying: "Rahul Gandhi, son of Rajiv Gandhi. Sacrificed his life for India. Rahul Gandhi, grandson of Indira Gandhi. Sacrificed her life for India. Rahul Gandhi, grand son of Jawaharlal Nehru, fought for India's independence. Narendra Modi, son of ...? Grand son of ...?"

Even before Congress came to terms after Mani Shankar Aiyar called PM Modi Neech Aadmi', another political storm is ready to dent Congress' image in the poll-bound Gujarat.

However, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla denied Salman Nizami's association with the party. "He (Salman Nizami) does not hold any position in the party. We can also say that there is some random person Ram Lal in BJP who said something," said Rajeev Shukla.

#WATCH: PM Modi speaks on Salman Nizami's tweets about PM's family, says, 'even an enemy doesn't ask who is your mother, who is your father.' pic.twitter.com/YPIAW7W2ZX — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2017

OneIndia News