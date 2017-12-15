Who is triggering the mysterious explosions in Digha, West Bengal

Another mysterious explosion was reported from the coastal town of Digha in West Bengal. This is the second time that such an explosion is being heard and the source remains unidentified.

This time around the sound was much lesser when compared to the twin explosion sounds that were heard in August. The explosion that took place on Thursday triggered a wave of panic among the tourists and residents of the area.

The police said that the sound was heard in some part of the coastal town in East Midnapore. It was however lesser in intensity when compared to the August explosions, the police also said.

There has been no injury or damage that was reported following the incident. In the August 26 explosion, window panes of some seaside hotels were shattered and cracked walls were reported. The police had at that time barred tourists from bathing in the sea. The police had also issued an alert in the area at that time.

On Thursday following the explosion several tourists bathing in the sea came out of the water. Many also came out of their homes after hearing the loud sound. The police however told the people not to panic and also added that necessary precautions had been taken following the August incident.

The source of the explosion is not known as yet. Sources however say that it could be due to the missile testing in Chandipur, Odisha which is around 50 kilometres from the area. However none of the officials were able to confirm the exact source of the explosion.

OneIndia News