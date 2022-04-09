Pak voices 'serious concern' over reports about India's alleged use of Pegasus spyware

Pakistan SC to resume hearing on dismissal of no-trust vote against Imran Khan, dissolution of Parliament

Shehbaz Sharif: The Man Who is Likely to Become Next Pakistan PM

India

oi-Prakash KL

Islamabad, Apr 9: Leader of Opposition in Pakistan's National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif is the front-runner to replace Pakistan Imran Khan if he loses the no-trust vote on Saturday at the National Assembly.

Sharif has been instrumental in toppling the Imran Khan's government which has 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly and needs at least 172 lawmakers on its side to remain in the government.

Who is Shehbaz Sharif?

Born in a Punjabi-speaking Kashmiri family in Lahore, Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif family emigrated from Anantnag in Kashmir for business, and eventually settled in the village of Jati Umra in Amritsar district, Punjab at the beginning of the twentieth century.

He has two brothers, Abbas Sharif and Nawaz Sharif, who is a three-time elected Prime Minister of Pakistan. His sister-in-law, Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif, was the First Lady of Pakistan for three non-consecutive terms.

Shehbaz is a businessman by profession and jointly owns Ittefaq Group, a multimillion-dollar steel conglomerate. In 2013, it was noted that Shehbaz is wealthier than his elder brother Nawaz with Rs 336.9 million.

The political heavyweight is the brother of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Shariff.

Journey in Politics

Shahbaz had served as the Chief Minister of Punjab, thrice. Known as a tough administrator, he is a workaholic. On the flip side, his multiple marriages and properties in London and Dubai had presented him negative light.

Shehbaz began his political career after getting elected to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab from Constituency PP-122 (Lahore-VII) as a candidate of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (JI) in 1988 general election.

He has his own share of controversies. The Sabzazar case, extrajudicial killing case, and money-launder case have put his political career at stake, but he successfully overcame all the troubles.

Highlights of his Political Career:

Shehbaz started off his political career after getting elected to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab from Constituency PP-122 (Lahore-VII) as a candidate of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (JI) in 1988 general election.

He was re-elected to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab from Constituency PP-124 (Lahore-IX) as a candidate of IJI in 1990 general election. In the same election, he was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan from Constituency NA-96 (Lahore-V) as a candidate of IJI.

He was re-elected to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab from Constituency PP-125 (Lahore-X) as a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) in 1993 general elections.

He was re-elected to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab from Constituency PP-125 (Lahore-X) as a candidate of PML-N in 1997 general election

He was re-elected as the President of PML-N for a second term in August 2006 and returned to Pakistan along with Nawaz Sharif in November 2007.

First tenure as CM - (1997-1999)

Second tenure as CM - 2008 (58 days) and 2009-2013

Third tenure as CM - 2013-2018

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 16:50 [IST]